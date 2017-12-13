Northampton police looking for person responsible for four robberies

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thieves have targeted three prominent businesses in Northampton.

Northampton police are looking for the person responsible for breaking into three businesses in three days.

According to Detective Lieutenant Craig Kirouac, the first break-in was at Florence Pie Bar, in the Florence section of Northampton on Sunday. Store employee and City Council President William Dwight told 22News the thief got away with less than $300, but according to police, they came back, a day later, looking for more.

“This happens every season. I don’t think this projects that we’re in some massive crime wave, they were opportunity crimes and that will happen time to time,” said Dwight.

The second robbery took place, at King Street Liquors, around 2:30 Tuesday morning, while the store was closed.

Store owner Bhupendra Patel told 22News, the thief broke a window, climbed through it and gained access to the store. The suspect got away with more than $1700 cash and 42 packs of cigarettes. They also damaged the store’s cash register. Patel said his store’s survillance cameras were not working at the time of the robbery.

Just down the road, the Goodwill on King Street was also broke into overnight Tuesday.