Net neutrality vote looms

(NBC News) The Federal Communication Commission is voting to repeal net neutrality rules Thursday, and many are wondering what that means for them.

When you pay your internet bill, you are paying for access to the web, whether you are browsing, gaming or streaming.

“The concept of net neutrality as we refer to it these days, means that internet service providers should treat all the content that comes across those wires equally,” said CNET’s tech expert, Dan Ackerman.

FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, is urging repeal of the rules protecting that equal treatment.

If the rules are repealed, some fear internet service providers could give preferential treatment to certain content and charge more for basic services.

Advocates of net neutrality say the internet should be treated like a utility, and Tuesday, 32 senators signed a letter to the FCC chairman, urging Pai to reconsider.

“I don’t think its going to be the end of the world immediately, but it definitely opens the door to a lot of things that we may not want to deal with,” said Ackerman.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2nZl1QO

We, at Twitter, believe that #NetNeutrality is key to free expression, innovation & public safety. Tomorrow is a critical day for preserving these protections. https://t.co/8jknvlWN8T — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) December 13, 2017