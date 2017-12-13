MassDOT seeks local input on Route 9 improvement project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wants you to take a two minute survey about your commute. MassDOT is collecting data from people who travel between Amherst and Northampton.

The goal is to improve the transportation system for Pioneer Valley residents. The state wants to know where, when, how frequently, and why you travel through Amherst, Hadley and Northampton, and how they can improve your commute.

Amherst resident Savana Mazumder told 22News that fewer bus stops would be a good start. “If I get annoyed at anything, it’s at how much the bus stops. I also tell myself when I’m getting annoyed, it’s to allow people to get on and off, because it covers a lot of distance between Amherst and Northampton.”

MassDOT plans to improve transit for the Northampton-Amherst corridor and they’re hoping the survey will help them. It takes about two minutes to complete.