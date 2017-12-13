Massachusetts National Guard celebrates 381st birthday

BOSTON (WWLP) – December 13th of this year marks the 381st birthday of the National Guard of the United States. Massachusetts is recognized as its birthplace and home to the guard’s oldest regiments.

Also known as “The Nation’s First,” the Massachusetts National Guard began assembling in 1636, the day the National Guard’s oldest regiments met for their first drills in Salem.

381 years later, dozens of people gathered at the State House to celebrate the anniversary and recognize the Guard’s members.

“Thank you to all of you,” Governor Charlie Baker said at the ceremony. “And to all the men and women in uniform because we really appreciate the sacrifice that you and your families make on behalf of the rest of us.”

At the event, several guardsmen also received awards for exceptional performance and acts of bravery.

Governor Baker announced legislation at the event that would increase pay for active duty members of the guard.