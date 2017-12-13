Man accused of robbing Chicopee resident at gunpoint arrested

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Chicopee that happened late last month.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 20-year-old Tabian Crews was taken into custody Wednesday by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force. He’s been charged with armed robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, and intimidation of a witness.

Wilk said officers were called to Pendexter Avenue the night of November 29 for a report of an armed robbery. The victim allegedly told police the suspect had gone there for repayment of food stamps.

Crews is accused of holding a gun to the victim’s neck after he got in his car. The victim reported that he was let out of the car near State and Meadow Streets after his money and iPhone were stolen.

Wilk said it was not a random act and that Crews and the victim knew each other.