Low temperatures and high winds Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the not-so magic combination that no one likes. Temps in the teens combined with high winds.

If you were out at all on Wednesday, you know it was frigid! It wasn’t just the cold temperatures, it was the strong winds.

Every where you went, you could see evidence of a very cold wind. Flags stood out straight. Smoke whipped away from chimneys.

If people were outside, they were moving fast, and wearing lots of protection from the wind-swept cold. This was the day for hats, scarves, hoods and down jackets and coats.

James Rench of West Springfield told 22News, “It’s freezing out here! Bundle up, like, now I got two pair of jackets on. And then, like, put on a double pair of socks to keep myself warm.”

“I don’t mind the cold. It’s the wind that’s behind it. So it’s intense,” said Terry Fetier of West Springfield.

“And sometimes when it gets cold, and it rains, it gets icy and it gets hard to walk. And I fell down last year, and I can’t fall down again,” said Beverly Herbert of Holyoke.

If you didn’t like Wednesday’s weather, you probably won’t care for Thursday’s weather. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis is forecasting temperatures in the 30’s with a bit of a breeze.

Instead of wind chills near zero, they’ll probably be in the teens on Thursday. So bundle up.