How to protect your inflatable decorations from blustery weather

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This time of year windy weather can be a problem for people’s holiday decorations.

At one home on Maegan Street in Hadley, the residents said they deflate their dozens of inflatables every evening rather than risk them blowing away. They said the weather was so windy Wednesday, they decided not to blow them up.

At another home in Northampton, the owners said they took extra steps to secure their decorations, after having issues with wind around Halloween.

Becky Mondou of Northampton told 22News, “What I did this time is i used twine to make them go down a lot, and make them really secure.”

The homeowner said deflating the decorations will sometimes cause them to freeze to the ground, and can cause them to rip.

