Gov. Baker files bill to increase pay for members of National Guard

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is proposing legislation that would double the pay for active duty members of the Massachusetts National Guard.

Soldiers and Airmen performing state active duty could get a pay raise if lawmakers pass the bill filed by Governor Baker on Wednesday.

The bill would increase the minimum daily pay from $100 per day to $200. Baker said the pay increase is appropriate for all the hard work of the Massachusetts National Guard.

Baker said that, “It would be a terrific win for the men and women in the Guard if we could find a way to get that one done.”

The legislation would also modernize operations and institute a Uniform Code of Military Justice, which details criminal offenses under military law.

The Governor is Commander-In-Chief of the Massachusetts National Guard. He filed legislation on its 381st birthday.

The bill still has a long way to go before it can become law. It must be approved by both chambers and get the Governor’s signature.