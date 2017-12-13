Gift Guide: Gadgets for Dad

(NBC News) It’s not always easy to holiday shop for the men in your life, whether is be your husband, father or friend, but there are some handy gadgets that might be on his wish list.

If you know any golfers that could use some direction, the “Zepp Golf Sensor” can slide onto a glove to provide 3D swing analysis and a smart coach training system.

Or use a virtual reality headset to play a game without having to go outside. CNET recommends “Playstation VR” which works with the PS4 console to play games and movies.

Splurge on a gift to let your lawn mow itself, if you have a couple thousand bucks to drop on a “Robomow.”

Or for an inexpensive smart home option, a “TP-link Smart Plug” can let you control the lights without lifting a finger.

A phone case is always a no-brainer, and the “Nomad” models use real leather to give a rugged look.

Pair the phone case with wireless headphones that will not break the bank, “Anker Soundbuds” are about $25 and have good reviews on sound quality.

And for those prone to losing things, a “Tile Tracker” might come in handy. The “Tile” bluetooth trackers are $20-$30 each, but the company offers multi-packs that cut down on the individual cost of each tile.

