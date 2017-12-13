Frosty goes up in flames

(KSNF) A giant snowman statue at a Missouri high school has been replaced after the original was burned to the ground by vandals.

Last Friday, a few unknown “grinches” tried to steal Christmas from Diamond High School by setting Frosty the Snowman on fire.

Now, just four days later, not one, but two Frostys are perched where the former once stood, thanks to Steve Johnson and John Hinson.

Frosty’s new friend, who’s made of steel, weighs more than 2 tons and will definitely go down in history.

“We try to teach our kids in times of adversity we want to move forward we don’t want to give up and so that’s the message we want our kids to have,” says Diamond High School Principal Don Epps.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2z8OBGN