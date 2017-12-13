Cold, windy morning across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a cold morning, and if you are headed out the door Wednesday, you may need to bundle up more than usual.

Wednesday may be the coldest morning that we have seen so far this season, and the winds will make the already cold temperatures feell even worse. The heavy winds may keep your car from developing a coat of frost, but your car door may still have frozen shut.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that temperatures will stay in the 20s throughout the day, with winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour. A wind advisory is actually in effect for all of western Massachusetts between noon and 8:00 P.M., with gusts of up to 40 MPH possible. See how long the cold will last with your latest 22News Storm Team Forecast.