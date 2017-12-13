Chicopee welcomes 5 new firefighters

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five new firefighters were sworn in to the Chicopee Fire Department on December 8.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos’ office, Zachary Turgeon, Christopher Ferrari, Steven Laurin, Marc Stiles, and Kirsten Therrien were sworn in and have already began working with the fire department.

“I welcome these new firefighters to our Fire Department,” Chicopee Mayor Kos stated in the news release. “It is important to maintain a full complement of personnel in public safety and I would like to thank the City Council for continuing their budgetary support.”

Turgeon is a 2005 graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School and a current emergency technician, Ferrari is a former Boatswains Mate in the United States Coast Guard, Laurin is a graduate of Holyoke Community College, earning his Associate’s degree in psychology, Stiles is a former Army National Guard Military Police Officer and a graduate of the Springfield Technical Community College EMT program, and Therrien is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and Mount Holyoke College.

“The Chicopee Fire Department is pleased to welcome these new firefighters to the force,” stated Fire Chief Dean Desmarais in the news release. “After a brief orientation period, the new firefighters will be assigned to working groups, this will bolster our emergency response forces with the skills and knowledge received during their ten weeks of training at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.”

All five were sworn in as firefighter recruits in early 2017, before beginning their official training in September.