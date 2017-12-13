Chicopee police searching for toiletry shoplifting suspects

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify two shoplifting suspects.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspects left the Rite Aid on St. James Avenue on December 6 with assorted lotions, razors, and other toiletries hidden in their jackets. One of the suspects allegedly tried to steal a virtual reality headset as well, but Wilk said it wouldn’t fit in his jacket.

Wilk told 22News the suspects got away in a red SUV, possibly a Dodge, that had a rear left side window covered with a white trash bag or cloth.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740.