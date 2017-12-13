Chicopee police searching for toiletry shoplifting suspects

Suspects got away in red SUV

Photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify two shoplifting suspects.

Photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspects left the Rite Aid on St. James Avenue on December 6 with assorted lotions, razors, and other toiletries hidden in their jackets. One of the suspects allegedly tried to steal a virtual reality headset as well, but Wilk said it wouldn’t fit in his jacket.

Wilk told 22News the suspects got away in a red SUV, possibly a Dodge, that had a rear left side window covered with a white trash bag or cloth.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740.