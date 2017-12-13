Cannabis Control Commission drafting marijuana industry regulations

BOSTON (WWLP)—The Cannabis Control Commission is holding a series of public deliberations on policies for Massachusetts’ marijuana industry, including licensing and pot product regulations.

Under one draft regulation, companies could be required to separate medical and recreational marijuana products in stores. Commissioner Kay Doyle said the move could prevent products from being accidentally mixed up.

“It provides just an additional safeguard to separate the two different kinds of products, particularly if they become more different overtime,” Doyle said.

Pot products would also have to be clearly labeled and separated during transportation and delivery.

The Commission has until March 15th to set regulations, guidelines and protocol for issuing licenses.

The Commission plans to grant priority review to applicants who have lived in areas with high rates of marijuana-related arrests or businesses that hire a majority of employees with drug-related criminal records.

Applicants could also be eligible for an “Equity Program” if they have lived in Massachusetts for a year and have a prior drug conviction or a parent or spouse with such conviction.

Benefits of the program include:

waived fees

help with recruitment and employee training

business plan creation support

assistance with raising funds.

The Commission also plans to partner with organizations to help minorities, women, veterans and low-income individuals find employment and ownership opportunities.

The Commission plans to allow the public to give input on the draft regulations before March next year.