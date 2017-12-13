Black veterans association visited by Red Sox representatives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Representatives from the Boston Red Sox did some community outreach in western Massachusetts Wednesday.

The Springfield office of the National Association of Black Veterans received the very special visit.

Team representatives delivered food and fashion; lunch for the veterans was catered by Panera Bread, and Red Sox hats were given as gifts. State Rep. Bud Williams solicited the visit as part of the Boston Red Sox hashtag campaign, #TheGiftofSox.

National Association of Black Veterans Commander Tony Bass told 22News, “We felt this was a wonderful opportunity and a great pleasure. We were really honored that they decided to come and visit with us.”

Tyler Petropulos, Senior Programs Manager of the Red Sox Foundation, said, “We’ll be going in and out of different communities doing small acts of kindness here and there.”

This one-day campaign of making the wishes of fans come true included stops all across the state, and a lot of interaction on social media. The Red Sox made surprise community visits like this one, sometimes with players, mascots, the World Series trophies, and even a litter of puppies.