Accused hit-and-run driver in deadly Amherst crash due in court

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a Belchertown resident who allegedly killed a man in a hit-and-run crash last November.

Twenty-year-old Peter Sheremeta pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in May to motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter while operating under the influence in connection to the crash that killed 55-year-old William Wanczyk.

Sheremeta was allegedly speeding in his pickup truck when he struck Wanczyk, who was waiting at the bus shelter at 141 North Pleasant Street in Amherst. His truck was later found abandoned north of the crash site.

