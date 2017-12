SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tens of thousands of bags of heroin are off the streets after a drug bust in Springfield.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 23,000 bag of heroin were seized.

22News is continuing to cover this story and will bring you any new information as soon as it becomes available.

Huge heroin bust in Springfield. 23,000 + bags removed from the streets. More details within an hour. pic.twitter.com/Aamoq97sCX — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) December 14, 2017