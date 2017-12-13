Black Friday is the kick-off for Holiday shopping, so it’s a perfect time to unveil our 12 Days of Gifts with Yankee Candle Village! Lauren visited South Deerfield and met with Santa Claus, to talk about all the family fun you can have all in one magical place!
12 Days of Gifts with Yankee Candle Village!
12 Days of Gifts with Yankee Candle Village! x
Latest Galleries
-
Super moon December 2017
-
Sunderland attempted robbery suspect
-
Riverdale “Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks”
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Joey Mantia’s childhood photos
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags