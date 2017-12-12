Wintry mix to bring very little snow for some, several inches for northwestern areas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and eventually rain could make for some difficult travel at times Tuesday, especially northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central/eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties until 1pm. For western Hampden/Hampshire and all of Franklin County the advisory continues until 4pm. For Berkshire County the winter weather advisory continues until 7pm.

This system is all about location. Lower Pioneer Valley cities and towns will be warmer and will see a transition from snow to light freezing rain and rain. This transition will mean just a rainy afternoon. The farther away from the lower Pioneer Valley you live, the more snow and sleet you get.

Timing of Precipitation:

Through 8AM: All snow

8AM-Noon: Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain in the lower Pioneer Valley. Snow and sleet northwest.

Noon-5PM: Rain in the lower Pioneer Valley. Snow, sleet, freezing rain to rain northwest.

Evening: Drying out, but flurries or a snow shower possible as colder air arrives.

Snowfall Amounts:

Central/Eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties: Less than 1″

Western Franklin/Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties: 3-6″

Areas in between get 1-3″

Check out our updated snowfall forecast map here.

Impacts:

Untreated roads may be snow covered or icy at times this morning.

Roads mainly turn wet this afternoon, except northwest where wintry weather could continue travel troubles

Tonight roads could turn icy as temperatures drop

Stay with 22News as we continue to track this complicated wintry mix.