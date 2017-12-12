Westhampton family continuing fight with town to finish building house

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westhampton family said they’re practically homeless after fighting the town to let them finish building their house.

Michael Barbeau and his family decorated a Christmas tree on their property on Northwest Road in Westhampton. It’s another holiday with no home.

Barbeau told 22News, “It means everything in the world to us. I’ve worked my whole life to build a home to get there. Now we’re at the point where we could, we thought we would, and now being shut down is really hard. We should have been in the house before the leaves fell, never mind going into the new year.”

Barbeau began building his home more than a year ago after being granted a permit, but had to stop after the town said the foundation didn’t comply with code. The foundation of the home was built about 46 feet from the road, but code requires 50 feet.

The zoning board of appeals rejected a variance to allow the Barbeau’s to continue building. The family said they plan to keep fighting.

Amber Kellogg told 22News, “It’s actually really depressing to know that your house is there, sitting there, and you can’t do absolutely anything with it. But I keep on pushing, I’m not going to give up. If they were to just say here you go, I would just cry. It would be the best news ever.”

The zoning board of appeals filed official paperwork with the town clerk Tuesday night denying the variance. Barbeau and his wife now have 20 days to file an appeal.