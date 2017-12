WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to identify the people in the photo.



Westfield Police Department said in a Facebook post that, the two people in the photo used counterfeit $20 to purchase over $600 worth of electronics and a dog bed.

The two were seen arriving and leaving in a dark SUV, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westfield Police Detective Edwards at (413) 642-9389.