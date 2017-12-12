Westfield and WSU police hold annual “Stuff-a-Cruiser” gift drive

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police and Westfield State University police held their annual “Stuff-a-Cruiser” gift drive to help victims of domestic violence.

The 17th annual event was held outside the University’s Student Center. Officers spent four hours gathering new unwrapped toys, winter clothing, toiletries and other items to benefit New Beginnings Shelter for victims of domestic abuse.

Westfield State University’s Cheif Of Police thanked everyone who came out to donate.

“Today’s our 17th anniversary of our Stuff-a-Cruiser that benefits New Beginnings which is throughout the valley. So we’ve been doing this for quite some time and we appreciate everybody that’s donated to this,” said Chief Tony Casciano.

Chief Casciano told 22News, this year’s drive raised over $4,500 in cash donations, toys, clothing and other items.