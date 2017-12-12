This year’s flu vaccine may not be as effective as others

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This flu season could be worse than most years. Baystate Medical Center said that’s because the virus has mutated.

Preliminary testing shows the vaccine may only be about 10 percent effective against this season’s strain.

The flu vaccine has to be made six months in advance of flu season because it needs time to grow in eggs, so there’s some guess work involved as to which strain we might see.

But even though it’s not a good match, doctors at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield say you should still get the shot because it can still protect you and make the flu less severe.

“There’s no down side; there is only upside,” Infectious Disease Specialist Daniel Skiest explained. “It’s not too late. We can get it for several more months but the sooner the better because it takes about two weeks for the immune response to fully kick in.”

And a reminder: you can’t get the flu from the flu shot; the virus contained in the flu shot is dead, not alive.