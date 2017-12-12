The CW’s Midseason 2018 Premiere Dates

(CW) – Here are the return dates for your favorite CW shows! Note that some shows have not been announced yet but check back at a later date for any updates.
Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will rotate through The CW’s Monday 8:00PM time period.
- Supergirl – Monday, January 15 (8:00-9:00PM EST)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Monday, February 12 (8:00-9:00PM EST)
- Valor – Monday, January 1 (9:00-10:00PM EST)
- The Flash – Tuesday, January 16 (8:00-9:00PM EST)
- Black Lightning – Tuesday, January 16 (9:00-10:00PM EST)
- Riverdale – TBD
- Dynasty – TBD
- Supernatural – Thursday, January 18 (8:00-9:00PM EST)
- Arrow – Thursday, January 18 (9:00-10:00PM EST)
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Friday, January 5 (8:00-9:00PM EST)
- Jane the Virgin – Friday, January 26 (9:00-10:00PM EST)
- The 100 – TBD
- iZombie – TBD
- The Originals – TBD
- Life Sentence – TBD
This page will be updated once other return dates have been announced.