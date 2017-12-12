The CW’s Midseason 2018 Premiere Dates

(CW) – Here are the return dates for your favorite CW shows! Note that some shows have not been announced yet but check back at a later date for any updates.

Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will rotate through The CW’s Monday 8:00PM time period.

  • Supergirl – Monday, January 15 (8:00-9:00PM EST)
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Monday, February 12 (8:00-9:00PM EST)
  • Valor – Monday, January 1 (9:00-10:00PM EST)
  • The Flash – Tuesday, January 16 (8:00-9:00PM EST)
  • Black Lightning – Tuesday, January 16 (9:00-10:00PM EST)
  • Riverdale – TBD
  • Dynasty – TBD
  • Supernatural – Thursday, January 18 (8:00-9:00PM EST)
  • Arrow – Thursday, January 18 (9:00-10:00PM EST)
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Friday, January 5 (8:00-9:00PM EST)
  • Jane the Virgin – Friday, January 26 (9:00-10:00PM EST)
  • The 100 – TBD
  • iZombie – TBD
  • The Originals – TBD
  • Life Sentence – TBD

This page will be updated once other return dates have been announced.