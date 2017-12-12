Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow to rotate new episodes on Monday nights

(CW) – Following the holiday break, SUPERGIRL and DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will rotate through the The CW’s Monday 8:00PM time period, offering fans 23 consecutive weeks of original episodes.

As previously announced, SUPERGIRL will return from its midseason break Monday, January 15 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) for a four week run of original episodes. Starting on Monday, February 12, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will move into the 8:00PM time period for 9 weeks until its third season finale on April 9. After LEGENDS completes its run, SUPERGIRL is back with brand new episodes starting Monday, April 16 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) until its season finale on June 18.

Additionally, The CW will have five shows premiering this midseason, including two new series BLACK LIGHTNING, premiering Tuesday, January 16 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), and LIFE SENTENCE, premiere date TBD. Returning shows this midseason are THE ORIGINALS, IZOMBIE, and THE 100.

Following is The CW’s Monday 8:00PM Schedule for Midseason 2018. All times ET/PT:

Monday, January 15 – February:

8:00-9:00 PM – SUPERGIRL (New Episodes)

Monday, February 12 – April 9:

8:00-9:00 PM – DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Episodes)

Monday, April 16 – June 18:

8:00-9:00 PM – SUPERGIRL (New Episodes)