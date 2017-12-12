Springfield residents discussing future of vacant property on Boston Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents in the Pine Point neighborhood met Tuesday night to talk about the future of a long vacant property.

The property of the former Russell’s Restaurant on Boston Road has sat vacant for years. The property was purchased four years ago, with the intent to put apartments there but that has not happened.

Tuesday night, the Pine Point Community Council met with the owner of the property.

John Lysak, president of the council, told 22News, “As of right now its been about 2 1/2 years, nothing has really been done, there’s a pile of dirt on the property. There has been some issues over the past couple years with it not being cleaned up, its been trashed quite often.”

The owner of the property will meet with city council later this month.