Springfield property tax increase to help fund education and jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Property taxes are going up for both residents and businesses in Springfield.



But not by much.



For a home assessed at $200,000 in value, you’ll pay $3,938 for the year, which is about $6 more than last year.



A business at that value would owe $7,850, which is $36 more than last year.



It may not seem like a lot, but Springfield’s tax rates are some of the state’s highest, compared to other cities and towns.



One downtown business owner told 22News he thinks the city is very business-friendly.



“I was a new business 17 years ago,” said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill. “They help and assisted. There are a couple of new loans out there for new businesses that are going to come into the city. I think it’s a good place. Especially when the casino comes into play. It’s going to be a good place for a new business. There are going to be a lot of people in town.”



The rates were approved by the city council Monday night.



Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office said the tax money will fund public safety, education, the DPW, and jobs.