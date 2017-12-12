Springfield police looking to identify armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the man seen in the photo above is accused of pointing a gun at a Family Dollar store clerk Saturday before getting away with some cash. The store is located on the 1200 block of Parker Street.

The suspect is described as being 5’8″ tall with a medium build and brown hair.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call 413-787-6355 or email mlongo@springfieldpolice.net.