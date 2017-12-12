Springfield man’s 2014 first degree murder conviction upheld

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has announced that the first degree murder conviction of Faustino Diaz has been upheld by Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

Diaz was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014 for the more than 20 year-old cold case murder of Myrtle Marrett at her Springfield apartment.

“The arrest and conviction of Faustino Diaz is hope for families who have been impacted by homicide and who have not seen justice served for their loved one,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a news release. “We put this forward as an example that even after headlines fade, law enforcement continues to work these unsolved cases in order to bring to justice those responsible.”

In 2012, Gulluni said Springfield police detectives began interviewing Diaz and other men who had access to the complex where Marrett lived. Diaz’s DNA was ultimately matched to forensic evidence found at the victim’s apartment following the 1991 murder.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the DA’s office, an autopsy found that Marrett died of blunt trauma to her head and chest. The examination also discovered other numerous injuries and evidence that she was raped.