Springfield begins first night of Hanukkah with menorah lighting in Court Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield held its community menorah lighting ceremony downtown Tuesday afternoon.

The first night of Hanukkah started Tuesday night at sundown.

The Court Square menorah is so tall that they have to use a lift to light it. City and state officials participated in the menorah lighting.

Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky told 22News why they light this menorah every year, “Today we are lighting the menorah at Court Square. We have been doing it here for about 40 years and we light the menorah in celebration of Hanukkah.”

The menorah will be lit each evening at dusk from Tuesday night through December 19th.