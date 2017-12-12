Speed limit reduced to 40 MPH on part of Mass Pike

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being urged to take it slow on the roadways Tuesday as a wintry mix of weather moves across western Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike down to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to Exit 6 in Chicopee.

#MAtraffic Alert: I-90 speed limit restriction to 40mph, NY Border to Exit 6. #MAsnow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 12, 2017

Speed limits are as posted on the rest of the Turnpike.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.