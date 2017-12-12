(WWLP) -A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts. Lower Pioneer Valley cities and towns will be warmer and will see a transition from snow to light freezing rain and rain by Tuesday afternoon. The farther away from the lower Pioneer Valley you live, the more snow and sleet you’ll get.
Wintry mix to bring very little snow for some, several inches for northwestern areas
Here’s a look at snowfall totals across western Massachusetts Tuesday.
- Ashfield: 1″
- Heath: 1″
- East Windsor: 1.1″
- Williamsburg: .8″
- Worthington: .8″