(WWLP) -A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts. Lower Pioneer Valley cities and towns will be warmer and will see a transition from snow to light freezing rain and rain by Tuesday afternoon. The farther away from the lower Pioneer Valley you live, the more snow and sleet you’ll get.

Here’s a look at snowfall totals across western Massachusetts Tuesday.

Ashfield: 1″

Heath: 1″

East Windsor: 1.1″

Williamsburg: .8″

Worthington: .8″