Several western Massachusetts counties saw some snowfall Tuesday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Greenfield woke up to heavy snow blanketing the roads and highways and slick conditions made many morning commutes challenging throughout Franklin County.

22News declared Tuesday a weather alert day.

The weather alert day left schools throughout western Massachusetts with closures and delayed openings including Southampton, which is part of the Hampshire Regional School District.

Between Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester counties more than 30 closures and delays were reported.

22News spoke with people who were out on the roads Tuesday morning when snowfall turned into sleet.

“The main roads good, but the back roads are a little slick,” said Derek Marhefka. “Normally I would stay home, but I stayed home yesterday so I’m here to work today.”

One person was headed north toward snow covered Greenfield hours after we traveled back west and hoped icy conditions wouldn’t impact his travels.

“Lots of things lots of accidents could happen but hopefully the towns and cities are working hard to get salt on the road and clean them all up, and hopefully everything will be good and safe,” said Artem Tverdokhlebov.

Clean up crews worked throughout the morning, pre-treating the roadways with liquid brine and sand. As we head into winter, MassDOT is advising drivers to stay clear of plows, leave room for stopping and most importantly, reduce your speed..