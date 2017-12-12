Sen. Markey: GOP tax bill will have negative effect on state’s clean energy industries

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – House and Senate negotiators are rushing to finalize the GOP tax bill for a vote next week.

The House voted Monday night to hold final negotiations with the Senate to work out differences between the different versions of tax reform each chamber passed.

However, with Republicans controlling both the House and Senate. GOP leaders say the negotiating is almost finished.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey told 22News, he believes the bill will have a negative effect on workers in our state, “This bill will really hurt the wind and solar energy industries in Massachusetts. We now have a hundred thousand people working in the clean energy sector in our state, so this is going to a devastating blow to the clean energy sector in the state of Massachusetts.”

The Republicans in Congress are hoping to have the final tax bill signed by President Trump before Christmas.