Section of Bailey Road in Lanesborough closed due to ‘ongoing incident’

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Bailey Road in Lanesborough is closed due to what police are calling an ‘ongoing incident.’

According to a post on the Lanesborough Police Department’s official Facebook page, there is no danger to the public. Bailey Road is closed from Greylock Estates Road to Noppet Road. The north end of Silver Street is also blocked off to drivers.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Tom Ryan told 22News a member of their crisis negotiating team was called in to help Lanesborough police.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.