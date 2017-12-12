Second storm of the season brings snowfall to Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you wanted to see snow on Tuesday, all you had to do was head North to Franklin County.

It started snowing early on Tuesday morning and didn’t stop until the afternoon. Many schools were canceled due to the snow.

Western Massachusetts saw its first snowfall of the season on Saturday and this would be Franklin County’s second storm. Franklin County usually sees its first snowfall of the year in late October.

Gill resident John Ward told 22News that this is normal for western Massachusetts this time of the year.

“The snow today is not unexpected,” Ward said. “It’s that time of year and we are New England; some people live here for this. I don’t, but I’m fine with it.”

For those thinking if we are going to have a white Christmas this year, you must have an inch of snow on the ground for it to be considered a “white Christmas.”