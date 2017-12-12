RMV will allow you to use the same photo on your driver’s license up to 14 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The RMV is taking steps to reduce your wait time.

You can now renew your driver’s license online twice on consecutive five year anniversaries. That means you’ll only have to physically go to an RMV or Triple-A registry branch once every 15 years.

The RMV said it will be more efficient and involve less waiting but some people said it could lead to confusion over whose face is in the photo ID.

Edward Pezanetti of Springfield told 22News, “I see some problems because people change over the course of 15 years. Physically, but I can see how it’s convenient for some people as well because who wants to come out in weather like this and renew their license.”

You can renew your license online up to 12 months before it expires.

Beginning in March of 2018, the RMV will start issuing “REAL ID” cards; a form of identification that complies with federal standards.