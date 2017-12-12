Parking bans in effect for western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a look at parking bans throughout western Massachusetts. Several communities have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.

Athol : No on-street parking from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m.

: No on-street parking from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m. Conway: No on-street parking from midnight to 7:00 a.m.

No on-street parking from midnight to 7:00 a.m. Greenfield: No on-street parking on south or east sides of streets; Parking allowed on both sides of Main Street, Federal Street, Bank Row, and all metered spots except between 1:00 to 6:00 a.m.

No on-street parking on south or east sides of streets; Parking allowed on both sides of Main Street, Federal Street, Bank Row, and all metered spots except between 1:00 to 6:00 a.m. Monson: No on-street parking from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No on-street parking from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Montague: No on-street parking from 1:00 and 5:00 a.m.

No on-street parking from 1:00 and 5:00 a.m. Orange : No on-street parking from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m.

: No on-street parking from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m. Sunderland: No on-street parking