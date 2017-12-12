Overflowing fire hydrant closes part of Sumner Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sumner Avenue is closed in both directions from the X to White Street Tuesday evening, police say.

Spokesman of the Springfield Police Department, Ryan Walsh told 22News the closure is due to an issue with a fire hydrant. Calls about the overflow came in around 5 p.m.

According to Jaiyme Bartak, Spokeswoman of the Springfield Water and Sewer, a car drove into a fire hydrant causing it to overflow onto the roads.

Bartak told 22News the water line is currently shut off as crews clear the area.

There is no word on when the roads will reopen.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.