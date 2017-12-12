New York blast puts immigration in focus

(NBC News) President Trump is doubling down on his push to end what he calls “chain migration” after an immigrant detonated a pipe bomb in a New York City subway tunnel during rush hour Monday.

The suspect, 27-year-old Bangladeshi citizen Akayed Ullah, survived the explosion and said he planned the attack in the name of ISIS.

President Trump is again trying to get rid of a policy that allows immigrants into the U.S. If they have family here.

In a statement after the attack, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said merit-based immigration would make us safer.

After New York’s last attack, just last month, lawmakers said there are no easy answers for lone-wolf attackers.

“You can’t assign a police officer to every American to walk around with them, and even if you did you couldn’t guarantee they would be safe,” said Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

