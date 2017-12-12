Massachusetts helping to keep students affected by hurricanes in school

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has the fifth largest population of Puerto Ricans in the mainland U.S. and is preparing for more on the way as the island rebuilds following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

After meeting with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Tuesday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Massachusetts will continue to welcome people from Puerto Rico and ensure their children can continue education while the island goes through the rebuilding process.

Gov. Baker said 1,700 kids have enrolled in Massachusetts schools so far.

“Our primary focus will be, and is going to continue to be, on making sure that folks who are trying to put themselves and their lives back together again have the opportunity to do so,” Gov. Baker said.

The Massachusetts Board of Higher Education approved granting in-state college tuition rates to evacuees from Puerto Rico as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands who have been displaced by Hurricane Maria on Tuesday.

Evacuees can attend state community colleges, universities and UMass at a discounted rate through the Spring 2018 semester.