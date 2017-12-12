Man accused of driving car with stolen Pennsylvania plates arrested in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are reminding residents, “If you see something, say something” after a call about a suspicious vehicle led to an arrest.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a resident of Paradise Street called police to report that a car with Pennsylvania plates had been in the neighborhood for about a week, and just “didn’t seem right.”

Wilk said when an officer went to check it out, the car drove away. The car’s license plate was run through their system, and Wilk said it was determined that the plates were stolen.

The driver, 52-year-old Domingo Nieves, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegally attaching motor vehicle plates to a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Wilk said Nieves told police he was given the car by someone who he only knew by his first name for $300.