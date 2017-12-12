Make sure your tires are in good shape as snowy season begins

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local tire shop has had a spike in customers calling in about snow tires.

The snowy season started Saturday, and Tire Warehouse in West Springfield recommends putting on your winter tires sooner rather than later.

Even if you’re riding on “all season” tires, the shop said it’s a good idea to have your tread looked at as we head into winter.

Tire Warehouse Assistant Manager Brandon Fealy told 22News, “If they’re just barely passable, then they still could be bald enough to not have a good enough grip on the road to keep you from fishtailing if you’ve got the front wheel drive, or if you’re going around a corner and going really fast you might start spinning out.”

Tire Warehouse said the flexible rubber of the winter tires makes them better suited for wet surfaces and icy conditions.