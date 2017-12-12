Local Marines help deliver toy donations to kids in need

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News lobby was more like a toy land by the time this year’s Toys for Tots campaign ended Monday night.

Come Tuesday morning, a lot of work lay ahead for Marines coming to pack and ship the toys away, so they could be given to children in need in time for Christmas.

Lance Corporal Austin McCurdy told 22News, “It’s really nice that we get out of the office for a little while and actually give back to the community that has helped us so much.”

Once all of the toys were packed away in trucks, they were sent to distribution centers, where they’ll be sorted for different age groups and distributed among families all across western Massachusetts.

This year, kids across western Massachusetts will get to wake up Christmas morning with a toy waiting to be opened under their tree.

Sgt. Eric Morin told 22News, “Usually one toy and then like a book and then stocking stuffers.”

It was the result of an entire community coming together to work towards a common goal of giving every child in western Massachusetts a magical Christmas.