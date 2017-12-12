Large pothole fixed on I-291 westbound in Chicopee; All lanes open

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Interstate 291 in Chicopee was temporarily shut down due to a large pothole.

According to Massachusetts State Police in Springfield, the pothole was about three feet by three feet in size, and was located near the bridge over the Chicopee River, which is between Exits 6 and 5 on the highway.

MassDOT has filled the pothole and all lanes are now able to get by. Residual delays may still be present in the area.

