Groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for Springfield Culinary and Nutrition center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Culinary and Nutrition Center will take place Tuesday afternoon.
The ceremony will be held at 75 Cadwell Drive at 3:00 p.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick will be joined by other city and school leaders at the ground breaking event.
$21 million culinary facility will serve Springfield school students
Once the center is complete, it’ll provide fresh food and ingredients to Springfield schools on a daily basis.
The $21-million project is expected to be finished in 2019.