Groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for Springfield Culinary and Nutrition center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Culinary and Nutrition Center will take place Tuesday afternoon.

The ceremony will be held at 75 Cadwell Drive at 3:00 p.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick will be joined by other city and school leaders at the ground breaking event.

Once the center is complete, it’ll provide fresh food and ingredients to Springfield schools on a daily basis.

The $21-million project is expected to be finished in 2019.