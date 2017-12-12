Feminism: Merriam-Webster’s 2017 Word of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Feminism (noun): the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes.

Springfield-based Merriam-Webster has announced that feminism is the Word of The Year for 2017. According to the dictionary publisher’s website, ‘feminism’ was a top lookup throughout the year, with a 70 percent increase of searches compared to 2016.

Merriam-Webster reports that searches for ‘feminism’ spiked after events such as the Women’s March on Washington, DC, and more recently, in conjunction with the many accounts of sexual harassment and assault in the news.

Nine other notable words that Merriam-Webster says drew people to the dictionary this year are:

Complicit

Recuse

Empathy

Dotard

Syzygy

Gyro

Federalism

Hurricane

Gaffe