FBI investigating 100+ child porn videos found in luggage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The FBI is now part of an investigation into a 32-year-old man accused of transporting child pornography.

Fong Lee was arrested by the Portland Police Bureau on December 5 after members of a federal drug task force approached Lee as he got off an Amtrak train in NW Portland.

The members of the task force were working undercover and talking with passengers and asking them if they would let a K-9 drug detection dog smell their bags. The task force officers approached Lee who agreed.

During the conversation with the task force members, Lee allowed police to search his bag. Inside, they located $35,000. Another $35,000 was found in a bag that was with another person traveling with Lee.

Lee and his traveling partner admitted that they were traveling from Minnesota to California to buy marijuana with the cash that they were carrying, according to court documents.

Officers found several electronic storage devices inside Lee’s belongings. Police asked Lee if investigators would find child porn on the devices and he reportedly said, “Yeah. I’m not going to lie to you. They do,” according to court documents.

The FBI was notified of Lee’s arrest.

Lee told investigators that he had seen child porn depicting children around the age of 5 engaging in sexual activity, according to court documents. He also said that investigators were likely to find 1,000 images and video of child porn on his devices.

When Lee was told that he was being arrested for transportation and possession of child pornography he reportedly said “It doesn’t matter.”

A federal computer search found more than 100 videos of child porn, according to court documents.

Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta order that Lee be held in custody pending trial.