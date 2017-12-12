Fall River man charged with manslaughter after bar fight turns deadly

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man faced a judge Monday, accused of causing another man’s death by punching him in the head during a bar fight.

Pholla Mao, 27, surrendered to the authorities and was charged with manslaughter in the death of 37-year-old Bryce Sabol of Assonet, the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Mao’s behalf at his arraignment and another hearing was scheduled for Dec. 18. The facts of the case were not read in court.

According to the DA’s office, the investigation revealed Sabol got into a verbal argument with another man early Friday morning inside the Belmont Club on Franklin Street. The two men took the fight outside, and prosecutors said Mao then approached Sabol and punched him once in the head, knocking Sabol off his feet and causing him to lose consciousness for several minutes.

Police responded to the bar at about 2 a.m. and arrived to find Sabol as he was regaining consciousness, the DA’s office said.

Sabol was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River before he was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital. While there, according to the DA’s office, Sabol lost consciousness again and died the following day.

The incident remains under investigation.

