Dunkin’ Donuts donates $6,000 to the Food Banks of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local Dunkin’ Donuts’ handed out free coffee to their first 500 guests as part of their “Brewing Joy” program.

Dunkin’ Donuts also donated $1,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, which received an additional $5,000 grant from the company’s Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The foundation is committed to supporting child hunger relief efforts nationwide.

Executive Producer Andrew Morehouse of the Food Bank of western Massachusetts told 22News, “What’s more joyful than ensuring that kids get a meal..breakfast, a lunch, a dinner..so they don’t go hungry, far too many kids, and elders and even working families go hungry in western Massachusetts.”

“This time of year is the perfect time of year to say thank you. We have a lot of regular guests and we just want them to know we’re really appreciative for their support,” said Ana Capela of Chicopee.

This is the second year in a row that Dunkin’ Donuts has held their “Brewing for Joy” program.